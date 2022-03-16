Hitting the slopes one last time in the Poconos

Skiers and snowboarders took advantage of the mild-March temperatures.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — On Wednesday, winter jackets, gloves, and hats were traded in for t-shirts and light layers at Camelback Mountain Resort in Pocono Township, near Tannersville.

Temperatures in the 60s drew in skiers and snowboarders looking to get some runs in.

Thomas Brown from Colts Neck, New Jersey, was one of them, wearing shorts instead of snow pants.

"I like it. I'm a summer. I'm a guy from the shore. So I'm always on shores, and you know, snow, sand. I like both," said Brown.

Riley Weis of Milford and her uncle were out hitting the slopes one last time.

"I'm not one for hot weather. I really like the cold, but this is probably going to be my last day skiing, so I was very excited," said Weis.

Mountain officials say they prepared for the warmer weather at the start of the season.

"We really take that time when we know we're going to have cold temperatures to put in a lot of hard work on this base because that's what allows us to stay open into April and later when other mountains are closing because we put so much time at the beginning of the season," said Nicolette Nordmark with Camelback Resort.

The mountain still has a great base, and resort officials hope that this snow will take them well into April.

"We have to give a lot of credit to our groomers because even in the season now when we're not able to actually make snow, we have our groomers out on all the trails at night spreading this base as much as they can to keep it alive," Nordmark said.

Camelback officials say they will be open as long as Mother Nature allows.

Warmer days, great snow conditions…Spring ski/board at its best!☀️The mountain is calling🙌🏼 🎿Our mountain will be open... Posted by Camelback Mountain on Wednesday, March 16, 2022