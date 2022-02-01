Newly renovated rooms at Split Rock Lodge

The pandemic led to the renovations at Split Rock being delayed for a while.

LAKE HARMONY, Pa. — It's been two years since the lodge at Split Rock Resort near Lake Harmony has been open to guests.

Room renovations closed the lodge. Now that all 50 rooms are finished, the lodge is ready to welcome guests back this weekend.

"We gutted all the rooms and all the furnishings in the rooms are completely new. The flooring, the ceiling, bed everything, smart TVs, Wi-Fi–everything is brand new," said Michael Boyd with Split Rock Resort.

Just two years ago, Bel Air Collection Resort & Spas bought Split Rock. The company owns several 5-star resorts, mainly in Mexico.

The pandemic led to the renovations at Split Rock being delayed for a while.

"The rooms definitely needed an update," Boyd said. "It's been years since they've been touched, and they come in and they've done this transformation in about six months."

Now that all the rooms are renovated, the next step is to renovate all the bars and restaurants.

"It's going to be something totally different for the Poconos," Boyd said. "We have other resorts for the area, but we're going to try to take it up a notch and we will be a 5-star resort when all is said and done."

There are plans to eventually turn Split Rock Lodge into an adults-only boutique hotel.

