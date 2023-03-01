Idaho murder case gains national attention for the Poconos

All eyes were on Monroe County Tuesday as Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in four University of Idaho killings, was in court waiving his right to extradition.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The University of Idaho murders have garnered the attention of the nation since four students were brutally killed on November 13.

That national attention then turned to Monroe County, Pennsylvania, where the suspect was captured and was seen in court Tuesday for an extradition hearing.

The hearing brought news crews from across the country as well as heavy security at the Monroe County Courthouse, bringing downtown Stroudsburg to a halt.

Stroudsburg, the so-called 'Heart of the Poconos,' is used to people visiting from all over the country, but not like this.

Many of the people Newswatch 16 spoke with in town did not welcome the world's attention.

Streets surrounding the county courthouse were shut down to allow for media from across the country and extra security while the man accused in a quadruple murder in Idaho went before a local judge.

For some in the Poconos, this is the kind of activity they moved here to avoid.

"I'm from New York City, so when 9/11 hit, you get what I'm saying? It's hitting me, it's Mount Pocono. I came here for safety," said Sunami-Wu, Mount Pocono.

While the extra security was welcome, it also made for an unusual day in Stroudsburg's business district.

"Well, it's been really slow here in town, the police shut down the whole block to keep everything safe, and while we appreciate safety, it's been really slow for business for us," said Erik Deimer, Pocono Soap.

The owners of Pocono Soap spent the slow day doing some inventory and planning for the new year and hoping Kohberger's extradition goes as planned.

"I'm excited to have this guy out of the state," said Deimer.

After the extradition hearing took place Tuesday afternoon, members of the Pennsylvania State Police held a press conference along Main Street in Stroudsburg at the Monroe County District Attorney's office.

In that news conference, troopers shed some light on their involvement in Bryan Kohberger's capture on Friday, December 30, saying 50 tactical assets were utilized while taking Kohberger into custody in those early morning hours.

Kohberger was returned to the Monroe County Correctional Facility after the hearing, where he will remain until he is extradited back to Idaho. Arrangements to transport Kohberger are still underway, but he must return to Idaho within the next 10 days.