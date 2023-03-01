Bryan Kohberger to be extradited to Idaho following hearing

Kohberger is the suspected killer of four University of Idaho students.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Bryan Kohberger, the suspected killer of four University of Idaho students, appeared in Monroe County Court Tuesday for his extradition hearing.

Kohberger waived his right to extradition in Tuesday's hearing, meaning he will be required to be transported back to Idaho within 10 days, according to Judge Margherita Patti-Worthington.

Kohberger has been in custody at the Monroe County Correctional Facility since Friday morning when he was arrested at his childhood home in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County, according to LaBar.

Investigators believe Kohberger is responsible for murdering four University of Idaho students back in November, traveling back to Monroe County, Pennsylvania, in December, where he was taken into custody early Friday morning on December 30.

Troopers say they utilized 50 tactical assets to take Kohberger into custody that morning.

Kohberger was locked up in the Monroe County Correctional Facility, where he remains until he is transported back to Idaho to face his criminal charges.

This is an ongoing story, please check back for more updates.