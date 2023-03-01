Suspected Idaho killer's arrest leaves Monroe County in shock

Monroe County residents speak out about the arrest of suspected Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger in northeastern Pennsylvania.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Days after his arrest, community members are still in shock after learning that Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four students from the University of Idaho, was found in Monroe County.

Kohberger was arrested just before the new year Friday, December 30, in connection with the murders of four college students from the University of Idaho.

Hernan Ojeda of Effort was surprised when he learned a murder on the other side of the country could be linked back to northeastern Pennsylvania.

"Right here, it's amazing, but I guess it's the perfect place to hide, you know, we are in the middle of the woods, small towns," said Ojeda.

Ojeda says it's too early to judge Kohberger, but that could change as time goes on.

"It's the game of law, we say," said Ojeda. "It's not necessarily always fair, but if they have the evidence and he did commit a crime, he should be persecuted and incarcerated."

Amanda Williams lives just 10 minutes away from where Kohberger was arrested and never thought she'd find a connection to the suspected killer.

"It's interesting cause I've talked to some of the other locals around here who grew up around here, and it's weird for them cause a lot of them knew this person," said Williams. "I was actually speaking to someone at work today, and she was telling me that her sister-in-law actually knew this guy and use to be friends with him."

Williams says it's hard to imagine someone would commit a crime like this.

"Some people start that way, some people are always a little off, and some people, I think, have a point where they just break, I don't know what it was for him, I don't know if he's always been like this or if it was something that happened.

Kohberger is expected in Monroe County court on Tuesday for an extradition hearing.

Some of the people we spoke with say this is the first step toward closing the case and providing closure for the victims' families.

"It's brutal, but you know what helps when I think you can find the person who is responsible, and you can make them pay for it," said Williams.

"At least it should be, bring clarity to their families," said Ojeda. "That should be good for them to know what's happens and why it happens."

Bryan Kohberger will have an extradition hearing on Tuesday, January 3. His public defender in Monroe County, Jason LaBar, says Kohberger wants to go back to Idaho to prove he didn't commit the crime.