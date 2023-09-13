Habitat for Humanity ReStore coming to the Poconos

ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently used furniture, home accessories, and building materials.

TOBYHANNA, Pa. — Unless you know where to look, it's sometimes pretty hard to find what you're looking for at Monroe County Habitat for Humanity warehouse sale at the Mountain Center in Tobyhanna.

With trailers full of items and rooms packed, the organization says they're getting ready to open a ReStore, which will allow them to showcase everything they are selling.

"People come in and shop, people want to donate to us, and we've realized that there is a great demand for a ReStore. People need products that are at a great price, and we're about to give that because products are donated to us," said Kelly Kemmerer, the executive director of Monroe County's Habitat for Humanity.

ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently used furniture, home accessories, and building materials.

Currently, money raised from warehouse sales goes towards home repair projects and renovations.

But ReStore manager Amanda Shade says opening an actual store will help create more opportunities for homeownership for people in the county.

"Once it starts to generate currency, then what we get to do with it is start actual home-building projects and start to build homes for people in the community," Shade said.

The new Monroe County Habitat for Humanity ReStore will open at the old Weis Markets location in Marshalls Creek, taking over a portion of the vacant building and re-purposing it for the community.

"Having the actual ReStore, people are going to know where they can go to donate their items, where they can shop when they need things like lightbulbs or appliances, doors, floors, tubs, windows, all kinds of things," said Kemmerer.

The organization says they're in need of donations and volunteers to help with a variety of tasks before and after the store opens.

"From taking the donations to sorting through them, helping to price items and get them out to the floor, helping to do carry-outs for customers," Shade said.

If you would like to donate your time or items to Monroe County Habitat for Humanity, click here.

Here is a full list of the donations the nonprofit is collecting.