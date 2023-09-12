Habitat for Humanity puts finishing touches on home

The home in Stroudsburg is one step closer to being completed as volunteers from Wells Fargo pitched in to help.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Habitat for Humanity put the finishing touches on a home in Stroudsburg on Tuesday.

The organization has been renovating a house for a family that's currently living in an apartment.

Officials say they are mostly renovating now instead of building because of costs, and they're always looking for volunteers to help.

"This house took us a year to redo. But our health and safety, we've done 30 houses. That includes putting roofs on houses, repairing decks, repairing bathrooms, flooring inside of the house, kitchens. Whatever it needs to keep that person in that house and make it safe for them to live," said William Snell, Monroe County Habitat for Humanity.

Tuesday's volunteers were from Wells Fargo in Monroe County.