Finding gratitude at the farmstand

Many farmers are thankful they were able to weather last weekend's destructive storm with minimal damage. And so are their customers.

PITTSTON, Pa. — The sun was shining down Tuesday on this week's harvest at the farmers market in Pittston. But this weekend's severe weather is still on the minds of customers.

"God help those people that were in the areas," said Al Vannucchi from Plains. "I guess it's location, location, location like Kurt Aaron likes to say at your station. And what can you do? You just hope."

Some farms were not as lucky as Chris Dymond's.

"It was wicked spooky, but we didn't have no issues with the crops or nothing," Dymond said. "The corn started laying down a little bit because of the wind, but it picked itself back up."

And for that, shoppers are grateful.

"If they don't weather this storm, we don't snack. We don't eat. You know, you don't put food on the table at the end of the night," Vannucci said.

Still, farmers and customers are thinking about the intensity of many recent storms.

"That's been changing. Yeah, it really has. It seems like we go from winter kind of to summer, and we're missing spring and fall anymore."

But folks who grew up in northeastern Pennsylvania say they're not really surprised.

"It's been raining all the time this summer and stuff, so rainy days, it's just like, it's not a pool day."

Get the full Stormtracker 16 forecast HERE.