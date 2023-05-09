Residents voice concerns over dangerous stretch of road in Monroe County

Residents in Monroe County are concerned about a dangerous stretch of road that has seen numerous accidents and two deaths in the last three years.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Neighbors filled this social hall in Paradise Township to voice their concerns about a dangerous stretch of Route 191 also known as Paradise Valley Road near Cresco.

"We roll our windows down, listen for traffic we don't try to turn left because God forbid people coming down that little hill will kill us," said Pat Paretta, Paradise Township.

"Anything that could help us here we would really really appreciate it," said Carol Stumpf, Paradise Township.

State officials, PennDOT representatives, and members of the Pennsylvania State Police tried to focus on realistic options to make the road safer.

"I could sit here and tell you we're going to do this this and this but I don't know if that's going to work. Ideally, we want to have a presence out here," said Trooper Anthony Petroski, Pennsylvania State Police.

In the last three years, two people have been killed along Route 191.

The most recent was back in mid-July when a utility truck barreled through a telephone poll hitting and killing 26-year-old Cameron Oslon of Morristown New Jersey.

"I'm hoping we have a lot of inertia from this. This community was fractured this summer, we will never recover from it," said Art Segraves, President of PFLAI.

Art Segraves has lived in the area for more than 60 years and says the problem will only get worse if community members and officials don't start doing something now.

"We need to start thinking about this all over the place. Everybody is going too fast more and more people are going to get hurt and oftentimes seriously," said Segraves.

Township supervisors say they intend to keep pushing the issue.

State officials are hoping to have some kind of an answer on potential solutions in the coming weeks.