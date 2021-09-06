Floating through Labor Day on the Delaware River

The Delaware River was still a bit high because of last week's storms, but that didn't stop people from having fun on the water.

MARSHALLS CREEK, Pa. — Whether you went by raft, canoe, or tube, the Delaware River was bustling with people on this Labor Day.

Smithfield Beach near Marshalls Creek was the perfect launchpad for these visitors.

"I think today is gorgeous, and everyone should take advantage. It's definitely empty compared to previous trips because it was rainy yesterday, but I encourage everyone to get out on the Delaware," said Amy Garlock, New York.

Last week's heavy rain meant higher waters on the Delaware River. Swimming is not allowed because the water is still too murky and high.

"Today and yesterday, we were allowed to put hard boats on the river. Before, we were only allowed to put rafts. Rafts carry the most people, and they don't flip over, so they are the safest. But for today, we are allowed to do hard boats and rafts," said Aaron Smith, Adventure Sports.

While emergency officials always stress wearing a life jacket, life jackets are mandatory on the Delaware River because the water is so high from Hurricane Ida.

"It's very high, yeah. Probably a few feet higher than the last time we did this trip," said Garlock.

Jen Henry from Collegeville came with a crew of people. She was happy to be able to not labor on Labor Day.

"It's beautiful, yeah, really nice. It's good to be outside and not in front of screens," said Jen Henry, Collegeville.