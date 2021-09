CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Due to high water levels from Hurricane Ida, the swimming beach and boat launches at Beltzville State Park will be closed for Labor Day weekend.

Officials with the park in Carbon County posted the announcement on Facebook Friday morning.

The state park has been a very popular place for outdoor recreation, especially on holiday weekends. Park managers have had to implement several crowd control measures after severe overcrowding on holidays over the past two seasons.