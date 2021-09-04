La Festa Italiana returns after COVID-19 hiatus

A decades-long Labor Day weekend tradition is back and in full swing. La Festa Italiana opened for its first full day on Courthouse Square.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Art, entertainment, eating, and drinking - all things that have been missed since the outbreak of COVID-19 - came back to Courthouse Square in downtown Scranton for La Festa Italiana.

"We look forward to it every Labor Day weekend. It's a family tradition to come down and walk around the squares and get some Italian food," said Mike Lynn.

A family tradition Mike Lynn of Roaring Brook is hoping to instill in his kids after the event was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

"I'm coming here 40 years since I'm a kid and bringing the next generation and, like I said, enjoying the food," Lynn said.

La Festa Italiana usually welcomes thousands of people from all over to celebrate Italian culture, cuisine, and music.

Ken Querio of Kutztown says coming to the festival reminds him of his family's heritage.

"My grandfather was born in America went over to Italy as a boy. Grew up in Italy, came back here, and so I'd talk to him about some of the stories, and we'd talk before he passed away, talk about that, and he'd have the old fashion you know, get-togethers, reunions and get the Italian food out. It was really the experience growing up as a kid," said Querio.

There are a few new tables this year, including one from Lehigh Valley Health Network. They say in order to keep events like La Festa Italiana and people safe, they're offering free COVID-19 vaccines Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"We just feel it's really important that everyone become vaccinated for themselves but also to protect everyone around them as well,' said Jane Danish, with Lehigh Valley Health Network.

John and Linda Crognale are new residents of Northeast Pennsylvania. They're happy to experience what their new home has to offer.

"Here up in NEPA, it's like every weekend there's a festival or something where the community is all together, everybody out. It didn't exist where we came from," said John Crognale of Bear Creek Village.