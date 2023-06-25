Fire rips through Monroe County shopping center

Over a dozen crews from multiple counties are battling the flames.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Fire has been burning at a shopping plaza in Monroe County for hours.

It started just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Fountain Court Shopping Center along Route 611 in Pocono Township.

The Monroe County Communications Center tells Newswatch 16 they have at least 15 of their crews there.

Help was called in from several other counties in the region, including Northampton, Lackawanna and Wayne, and even Warren County, N.J.

Officials say the fire reignited as crews worked to put the fire out. Nearly all the businesses in the plaza are destroyed.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

Route 611 is shut down in both directions between Bartonsville Avenue and Serfas Drive. The public is asked to avoid the area.