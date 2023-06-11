Fundraiser held for fire company in Monroe County

There were barbecues, touch a truck, raffles, and live entertainment.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A Monroe County salon destroyed by fire more than three years ago held a fundraiser for a local fire company.

Jesse Scavone is the owner of Jth Salon; she organized the fundraiser.

Scavone says she just wanted to help those who help others.

"They don't get anything in return for this. They're all volunteers, and they leave in the middle of the night to go help families, and they deal with a lot, so they're true heroes, so I figured they help them out," Scavone explained.

All the money raised will go to the East Stroudsburg Volunteer Fire Company.