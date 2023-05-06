Wildfires cause damage across Monroe, Northampton counties

It was a busy day for firefighters battling several brush fires that crossed the line from Monroe County to Northampton County.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Visibility was low as smoke covered portions of Route 33 from Monroe County to Northampton County after a series of brush fires.

The fires prompted first responders to close the highway for several hours.

Emergency dispatchers say several fires started along Route 33 near Snydersville just before 11 a.m.

About eight fire departments from Monroe County and the DCNR spent more than two hours dousing hot spots.

These brush fires in Monroe County were put out around 1:30 in the afternoon, but by that time, more fires had sparked on wind gap mountain.

That's along Route 33 southbound, on the Northampton County line.

Fire Crews from Monroe, Northampton, and Lehigh counties worked to put out that fire.

Some departments from Carbon County were called to bring their ATVs so crews could get to that fire.

For a short time, while the highway was closed, southbound traffic was being detoured at the Wind Gap exit.

Crews are still working to put out the fire on wind gap mountain, but southbound Route 33 reopened Monday around 4 p.m.