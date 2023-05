PennDOT officials have not said if anything was damaged in the fire early Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A fire overnight destroyed a PennDOT facility in the Poconos.

According to the Monroe County 911 Center, the fire started after 2 a.m. Thursday at the PennDOT shed on Long Mountain Road in Polk Township, near Kunkletown.

PennDOT officials have not said if any equipment was damaged or destroyed in the fire.

A state police fire marshal is investigating the cause.