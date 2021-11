The fire started just before 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

BLAKESLEE, Pa. — A family of four is displaced after their house caught fire in Monroe County on Sunday.

Flames broke out just before 2 p.m. at a home along Flame Drive in Blakeslee.

The family escaped uninjured, along with their three pets.

The Red Cross is assisting the family, and there is no word yet on what caused the fire.

Officials said the home was destroyed by the fire in Monroe County.