Flames broke out on Friday just before 11 p.m.

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — Flames damaged a home in Northumberland County.

A fire broke out on Friday evening at a home near the intersection of East 2nd Street and North Walnut Street in Mount Carmel.

When crews arrived on the scene, flames were pouring out of the second floor.

Two people were home at the time, they were able to make it out safely.

No one was injured in the fire.

Officials believe the fire was accidental in Northumberland County.