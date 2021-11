Flames broke out just after 11 a.m. on Sunday.

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Flames tore through a mobile home along Carbondale Road in Scott Township, across from Doc's Deli on Sunday.

When crews arrived on the scene just after 11 a.m., the home was fully engulfed.

Not much was left after crews extinguished the fire.

No one was injured and there is no word on what caused the fire in Lackawanna County.