A fire damaged an apartment building Monday morning on Washington Street in East Stroudsburg.

Crews were called to the place on Washington Street in East Stroudsburg just before 9 a.m.

Firefighters tell us the fire started in a third-floor apartment. However, they're still investigating the cause.

Four adults and two kids lived here.

No one was hurt in the fire in Monroe County.