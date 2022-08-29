Dry summer weather could impact fall foliage season

DCNR officials expect trees to get their fall colors sooner, and the season will be shorter.

Example video title will go here for this video

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — While it may have felt like summer on top of Big Pocono State Park near Tannersville, a quick look at the trees and their leaves, and you can see fall is on the horizon.

With some leaves already changing color, people are excited about the fall foliage season.

"My favorite color is orange color, but deep reds, and orange. We still see some green but a lot of mixes. You still see the green on the pine," Elika Almedia of Tobyhanna said.

"I love the fall. I love looking at the leaves. I love drinking pumpkin lattes. I love wearing my boots and scarf and am so excited for the fall. I'm so ready for the summer to be done," Kristina Valdez of Stroudsburg said.

But foliage experts say this incredibly dry summer won't help with the upcoming fall foliage season.

Ryan Reed is a forester with the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

"We're at a critical juncture now," Reed said. "We've had so much dry weather the last six weeks that you know there is a lot of momentum, shall we say is widespread, and I'm sure the dryness of the soil is fairly deep at this point."

You may have noticed some of the leaves have already started to change. DCNR officials say fall is still happening, but how good of a fall all depends on the weather.

"If we're going to get rainfall that will be beneficial towards the fall foliage season, it's got to happen soon, and if we don't get that, what I'm expecting is an earlier fall foliage season. I'm expecting trees to get their fall colors sooner, and I'm also expecting the season will be shorter," Reed said.

You can click here for the DCNR's Pennsylvania Fall Foliage Reports.