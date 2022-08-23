Too much too little rain for golfers in Lackawanna County

Golf is best played in warmer weather, but for maintenance crews, too much heat and too little rain can be a problem.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Golf is a game that is almost as unpredictable as the weather.

At The Glenmaura National Golf Club in Moosic, the recent rain storms have left golf course superintendent Jeff Koch no choice but to restrict golfers from driving in the fairway.

"If it was spread out over a few weeks, it would be great. But when you receive it all at once, it creates more of a headache. You try to keep the golf course relatively dry so that when you get the heavy rains it's back playable within a day or a few hours," Koch explained.

While some golf clubs are complaining of too much water, other clubs are saying their fairways are filled with wilting grass.

"We don't have the capabilities to water the fairway. That's just too big of a project for us," said Larry Schrader, Lakeland Golf Club owner.

Larry and his family have owned and operated the Lakeland Golf Club for more than forty years and this summer has not been easy.

"This has been a very tough year weather-wise with hardly any rain," he said.

Due to such dry weather and no irrigation system, Larry and his family had to focus more on maintaining the greens.

"If you look at the big courses, they can spend a million dollars to put in a watering system and we can't do that kind of stuff. We kind of do it by hand," Larry said.

Maintaining the grounds by hand is something Larry's daughter Lorie Schrader has been doing at her family's course since she was twelve years old.

And the lack of rainfall they've been getting only adds to the workload.

"Some areas around us had two, two and a half inches of rain. We had nothing all day long," Lorie said.

But whether the rain comes in too much or too little.

It isn't stopping golfers like Robyn Wiggins of Tunkhannock from coming out and getting some extra strokes on the putting green.

"You get that one good shot, and it brings you back, and you try again," Wiggins said.

As the season winds down, both golf clubs hope the weather cooperates.

So that everyone has a good lie.