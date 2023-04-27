Death investigation underway in Monroe County

Stroud Area Regional Police, the State Police Forensic Unit, and Monroe County Coroner's Office are investigating.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Police responded to a wooded area along Park Avenue after a body was found.

It's next to the on-ramp to Interstate 80 eastbound.

The Stroudsburg Fire Department is also assisting.

Local police were seen carrying a variety of equipment down this embankment.

Newsatch 16 has been in touch with the chief of police for Stroud Area Regional, she says it's too early to share any information at this time.

Developing story, check back for updates.