Price Township equipment destroyed in fire

The fire early Tuesday wrecked several trucks and other township property.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — An early morning fire destroyed several vehicles owned by a Monroe County municipality.

Flames broke out just before 3 a.m. Tuesday at the maintenance shed at the Price Township municipal building near Cresco.

"It'll take some time to recover," said Rick Mosher, the township secretary and treasurer. "We're not going to be able to just replace these and get something. we'll have to do it in stages."

The township's maintenance truck, plow truck, and bucket truck were all destroyed. The fire also damaged the cover of the salt shed.

Township officials say a fireman who lives nearby made the 911 call.They believe it could have been a lot worse if the man didn't see it.

"Do the best we can. We got backups, so we're not out of business," said John Brush, the township roadmaster. "These are more or less something that we don't see every day. Like, we do the other trucks, and between the trucks, we got three plow trucks left."

Township employees are checking their security cameras to see if there are any clues as to what sparked this fire.

"We really don't know how it could have started," Mosher said. "The end truck here has a battery charger hooked up to it, and that's the only thing."

No one was hurt.

Township officials say more than $100,000 worth of equipment was damaged. All the trucks are insured.

A state police fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

