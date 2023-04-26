Vintage comic books taken from store in the Poconos

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Police are searching for a suspect who burglarized a comic book store in Monroe County last week.
It happened late Wednesday or early Thursday at White Dragon Comics in Peddler's Village off Stadden Road in Pocono Township, near Tannersville.
Officers say someone broke into the store overnight, stealing several vintage comic books.
Tips can be sent to Cpl. Austin Anglemyer through email at aranglemyer@poconopd.org or by phone at 570-629-7200, ext.238.
