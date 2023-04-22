Celebrating 'National Record Store Day' in Lackawanna County

Music fans from all over our area celebrated 'National Record Store Day' Saturday, and folks in Lackawanna County flocked to Gallery of Sound to celebrate.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Saturday was a day filled with music in Lackawanna County as music fans celebrated 'National Record Store Day' in Lackawanna County.

Many artists put out special albums for the occasion.

Gallery of Sound in Dickson City had 300 mostly vinyl new releases ready to go.

Featured artists included Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, and Pearl Jam.

Customers say it's great to be able to listen to new records while supporting local businesses.

"You can only get the records one day, this is the day, and so you get to go a place and support a local business and listen to amazing vinyl," said Kim Stenlake, Moscow.

'National Record Store Day' began in 2007 and has only grown since then.