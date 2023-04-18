Lehigh River called 'endangered' by environmental group

American Rivers say the Lehigh is one of ten endangered rivers in the country.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A river that runs through the Poconos has been called an endangered river.

American Rivers listed the Lehigh River as seventh on a list of ten endangered rivers in the United States in a release on Tuesday.

The source of the Lehigh is in Wayne County. It flows through the Poconos in Carbon County and enters the Delaware River near Easton.

American Rivers cites the threat that "poorly planned proliferation of warehouse and distribution centers poses to river health."

American Rivers is based in Washington, D.C., and advocates for "a national effort to protect and restore all rivers, from remote mountain streams to urban waterways," according to its website.