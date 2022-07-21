Children's charity helps Pocono families in need

Since taking shape in 2019, Angels & Dragonflies children's charity provides essentials for kids and families in need in Pike, Monroe, and Wayne Counties.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Everything inside Angels and Dragonflies Children's Charity, located at the First Baptist Church Of East Stroudsburg, will soon go to a kid in need.

Nonprofit founder Sherry Scott says it's their mission to provide necessities to children.

"A lot of people are on fixed incomes, so you know, how do you afford a crib, a stroller, a high chair, you know car seat, diapers, wipes even...The economy is through the tanks you know, and gas is so expensive how do you afford essentials," Scott said.

The idea for the non-profit started when Scott began taking care of her grandson for her stepdaughter when she went into treatment.

She noticed just how hard it was to get essential items.

Since taking shape in 2019, Angels & Dragonflies Children's Charity now provides essentials for kids and families in need in Pike, Monroe, and Wayne counties, through a variety of programs.

Scott says recently, families have reached out more for her assistance.

"We're up to now, probably 30 a month. Probably at the beginning of the year, we were at 24," Scott says. "We get a message every day. you know if not one or more, you know people need stuff."

To keep helping the families she serves, the founder said she needs your help. Specifically looking for donations of school supplies, shampoo, diapers, and wipes.

Scott said she can also use more volunteers to help those in need.

"We're always looking for new people to help us out just a couple hours here or there, you know, according to your schedule," Scott says. "We all work jobs you know, so we're very flexible."

If you're in need or would like to volunteer or donate to Angels & Dragonflies children's charity, click here.