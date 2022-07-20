Kalahari Resorts providing clean water to Africa

The founders of Kalahari have committed to matching up to $1 million in donations throughout the fundraising campaign.

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — As soon as you approach the main entrance of Kalahari Resorts near Mount Pocono, you're met with an example of the owners' passion for the African culture.

The African-themed decoration that can be found all over the resort isn't a random choice.

"They've been going there since before the early 2000s and really, they just found a love for the community, for the people that are there, for the art, and the music, and everything that it has to offer," said Seniors Sales Manager Shannan Gerhard said.

But Kalahari's founders, Todd and Shari Nelson, also witnessed great need in those same African towns and cities.

"There's over 400 million people alone in African communities, living in water-scarce communities," Gerhard said.

You can help reduce that number.

The "Water Colors Life Project" is now underway at all of Kalahari's resorts across the country, through the Nelson Family Life Foundation. The goal is to provide access to clean, safe water in sub-Saharan Africa.

"They are digging boreholes - it's a deep, narrow hole that they will put into the ground until they can find that fresh water and deliver that to communities. So they've done three so far, and their goal is do one a month for however long this goes," Gerhard said.

There are several ways resort guests can participate in the fundraising campaign - tossing coins into the lobby's wishing well, rounding up at point-of-purchase, or donating directly here.

There are also QR codes located throughout the resorts, which you can scan with your smartphone to be directed to the donation site.

The Nelson family says it will match up to $1 million worth of donations.