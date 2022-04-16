Egg hunt in Dunmore raises money for Ukrainian refugees

The Dunmore Rotary Club hosted an egg hunt Saturday morning at St. Anthony's Park in Dunmore.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Kids up to age 11 were able to participate as well as get a chance to meet the Easter bunny.

The rotary also used this as an opportunity to help Ukrainian refugees by collecting money to donate to a charity organization called Shelter Box

The charity provides boxes that contain what's needed for a temporary shelter - like a tent and mattresses. The Dunmore Rotary's donations to Shelter Box will be used to fund temporary shelters for Ukrainian refugee families along the polish border.

"We're blessed if you can see we have a terrific crowd. Dunmore is extremely generous and these clubs again the police and the lions, the fire. They've worked hard for this to do this for years and years and just fun. Dunmore will always be there to serve in somebody's greatest time of need," said Jim Davenport, Dunmore Rotary Club.

Each shelter box costs $1,000 and so far, the Dunmore Rotary has raised enough money to donate one Shelter Box.