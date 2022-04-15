Fish fry's faithful return to Jermyn

A traditional Good Friday fish fry in Lackawanna County has a devoted following with hundreds of people flocking to Jermyn for the event.

JERMYN, Pa. — Maybe it's the peanut oil in the fryer, maybe it's the secret recipe for the batter, folks say there's just something special about the fried haddock served every Good Friday at Artisan Hose Company in Jermyn.

"Oh, there's nothing better, nothing better, really good, really good," said Jim Hodgins, Jermyn.

"Well, we do have a special recipe. I myself buy a half a dozen dinners and will eat it myself for the next five days and I don't get tired of it. It's fantastic," said Bob Chase, Artisan Hose Company.

The line goes out the door for almost the entirety of the fundraiser. COVID threw off the traditional format for the past two years, but organizers say getting back to normal was like riding a bike.

"It feels great to be back after two years, especially after doing the drive through here. It's going a lot smoother than it ever has and it's great to see everybody in the building again," said Jeremy Greco, Artisan Hose Company.

If the line doesn't tell you how much people missed the fish fry, the fire company says they had more people volunteer to help them out than ever before. And they needed the help; the firefighters says they're on track to break a record for the amount of fish dinners sold.

All that despite a price hike made necessary by the inflating price of food.

"Prices of fish went up, prices of oil went up. That's why we had to raise our price this year but it didn't affect us and we're very thankful for that," said Tricia Nicholson-Dabney, Artisan Hose Company, Ladies Auxilary.

Without the community support on this day Artisan Hose Company says it can't support the community the rest of the year.