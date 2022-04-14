Bakery busy gearing up for Easter

Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize shows how it's one of the busiest times of the year for a bakery in Union County.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — There's a lot happening behind the scenes at Gable House Bakery in Mifflinburg.

"We're definitely gearing up our production for Easter. We're making three times the amount of cakes that we normally do," said Nikki Keister-Hornig, owner of Gable House Bakery.

Owner Keister-Hornig says everything is made from scratch, so more cake means more filling, more icing, more everything.

Easter is one of the busiest holidays of the year for the bakery.

"We have to think about baking for a family, full-sized stuff, but also putting together little snacks to throw into Easter baskets," Keister-Hornig said. "And also some people just like to be festive, so making sure all the colors and flavors are super springy."

Gable House Bakery is in its sixth year in Mifflinburg.

"The food quality here is fantastic. We love the cupcakes, totally recommend ten out of ten," said Sarah Hornberger of Mifflinburg.

Customers say they love supporting the small business.

"I don't have to bake, they do and they're better at it than I am," said Anne Smith, Mifflinburg. "It's a small, local business and we try to support the small local businesses whenever possible."

"We'd rather support a small business with goodies rather than going to a big corporate store," added Ashley Hornberger of Mifflinburg.

Keister-Hornig says while cupcakes and macarons are always popular choices, a lot of people want cake for Easter.

"Thanksgiving is a pie holiday and I would say Easter is a cake holiday," she said. "People are much more likely to get a nine-inch cake for their family or a cute little bunny cake or something like that."

Gable House Bakery will be open until 3 p.m. Saturday for last-minute shoppers.