The faithful in the Poconos reflect on Good Friday

More than 100 worshippers from churches throughout the Stroudsburg area participated in the annual 'Walk for Christ', recreating the Stations of the Cross.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — With a cross leading the way, more than 100 worshippers from churches throughout the Stroudsburg area participated in the annual 'Walk for Christ,' recreating the Stations of the Cross.

"It's just a very nice way to start the Good Friday service and to see all the different types of denominations coming together and being one is just amazing," said Rob Causton of Marshalls Creek.

"I'm here with some friends in honor of the suffering of our Lord Jesus Christ and acknowledging of his suffering on the cross for our salvation," said Melissa Knierim of East Stroudsburg.

The remembrance of Jesus's sacrifice on the cross began with a prayer outside St. John's Lutheran Church on North 9th Street in Stroudsburg.

It's a tradition that began more than 30 years ago.

The Stations of the Cross commemorates events from the time Jesus is condemned to die, to when he is laid in the tomb.

"People come from all over. We walk the 7 stations of the cross. At every place, every church in this area that we stop at we do one of the stations, and because there are 6 churches. We stop at the courthouse steps, to do the 7th," said Pastor Beth Utley, with First Presbyterian Church.

This is the first time in a couple of years worshippers were able to participate. The coronavirus canceled the walk in 2020 and 2021.

"The last two years, it really left something to be desired," Causton said. "I've been coming about 10 years to this and it's something that's important for me and my family."

"I have come here for this walk many many years. Of course, we haven't had it for a couple of years so it's now starting up again. We always enjoyed it," said John Bitzer, of Snydersville.

The walk ended where it began at St. John's Lutheran Church in Stroudsburg. The cross now sits outside the church where it will stay for the next couple of weeks.