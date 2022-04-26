Go Joe 25: Joe Snedeker's charity bike ride for St. Joseph's Center taking shape

Corporate Sponsorships are beginning to fill up.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Announcement

WNEP-TV is proud to announce the Go Joe 25th Anniversary Bike Ride for St. Joseph's Center, Dunmore. Morning Meteorologist, Joe Snedeker, will once again take on the challenging streets and roads of northeastern and central Pennsylvania. You can help Joe make a difference in the lives of the children and young adults with severe mental and physical disabilities at St. Joe's.

Sponsorships needed

Right now, corporate sponsorships are being sought. In order to make it onto the Go Joe shirt and riding jersey, interested parties are asked to contact Bill Schultz at bill.schultz@wnep.com . The deadline to become a sponsor and still be on the shirt and riding jersey is May 10, 2022.

More to come

Joe will ride through the WNEP-TV coverage area during the last full week of July, ending at the St. Joseph's Center Festival 2022. His route and daily stops will be announced as they become confirmed. Join us at the stops or wave to him along the way.

Come back soon to find easy ways to make a donation, learn about the route, and help out the great folks at St. Joe's.

Festival Hours Announced

More good news! The St. Joseph's Center Festival returns! Food, fun and games on the campus of Marywood University, Dunmore. Mark your calendars:

Friday, July 29 4 pm—10 pm

Saturday, July 30 4 pm—10 pm

Sunday, July 31 Noon—7 pm

