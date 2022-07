The crash happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A car crashed into a business Tuesday afternoon just after 4 p.m.

Police say a car slammed into Big Cheese Pizza along Route 209 in Brodheadsville.

Three people inside the restaurant and the driver of the car were taken to the hospital.

Police are investigating what led to the crash in Monroe County.