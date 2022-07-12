Guilty verdict in Monroe County double murder trial

Lancelot Fortune was accused of stabbing to death his aunt and uncle in their home in Pocono Township in 2018.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A man accused of the deadly stabbing of two family members has been found guilty.

Lancelot Fortune was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of tampering with evidence.

Fortune was accused of stabbing to death his aunt Sharon Fortune-Fells, 56, and uncle Richard Fells, 54, in their home in Pocono Township in 2018.

During the trial that lasted nearly a week, the commonwealth argued Fortune's DNA was found at the scene and that the victim's blood was found all over his apartment, showing he committed the crime.

The prosecution presented a recorded police interview with Fortune where he admitted to the killings and how he did it.

However, Fortune's attorney argued that mental health issues are at play and that there is no motive for the crime.

The defense also said this isn't a case of whether Fortune committed the crime but rather if it was a premeditated crime.

The jury found him guilty of criminal homicide in the first degree and tampering with evidence in the couple's murder.

Monroe County First Assistant District Attorney Michael Mancuso spoke with the victims' family.

"I talked briefly with the family of the murdered couple, the two daughters, and it gives them a measure of closure, but the way they expressed it to me was the satisfaction of knowing that based on the verdict, Mr. Fortune won't be released to society ever again. So there is a measure of protection as well," Mancuso said.

The district attorney's office expects that Fortune will spend the rest of his life in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for September.