x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lackawanna County

Man charged with child sex assault in Scranton

Markis Bennett, 33, was charged with indecent assault among other charges.
Credit: WNEP

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is facing a list of child sex charges in Lackawanna County.

Markis Bennett, 33, was charged with aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, corruption of a minor, and endangering the welfare of a child, according to Scranton Police. 

Officials said this stemmed from a two-week investigation involving a 17-year-old girl who made an accusation of being assaulted in Scranton between 2016 and 2020.

Police say Bennett admitted his role in the incidents and was taken into custody.

Related Articles

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Community fun day held in Scranton