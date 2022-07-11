Man charged with child sex assault in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is facing a list of child sex charges in Lackawanna County.
Markis Bennett, 33, was charged with aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, corruption of a minor, and endangering the welfare of a child, according to Scranton Police.
Officials said this stemmed from a two-week investigation involving a 17-year-old girl who made an accusation of being assaulted in Scranton between 2016 and 2020.
Police say Bennett admitted his role in the incidents and was taken into custody.
