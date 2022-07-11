Police: Active investigation in Palmerton

A heavy police presence occupied the area where Lehigh Avenue intersects Fourth Street Monday night.

PALMERTON, Pa. — A road was closed for hours in Palmerton for what police are calling an active investigation.

Officers taped off the 400 block of Lehigh Avenue in the borough around 7:30 p.m. Monday night.

Newswatch 16 found investigators walking around the area where Lehigh Avenue intersects with Fourth Street.

Officials are not saying much, other than everyone involved is in custody.

Police stress there is no threat to the community.

Lehigh Avenue reopened just after 10 p.m. There is no word yet on exactly what happened in Palmerton.

This is an ongoing story, please check back for more updates.