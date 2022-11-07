Fire destroys home in Mountain Top

Flames broke out around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon along Blytheburn Road.

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — A home in Luzerne County was scorched by flames Monday afternoon.

The fire started around 2:30 p.m. at the place along Blytheburn Road in the Mountain Top

The fire chief says a man who lives there was driving home and saw the flames. He ran in and got his father who was asleep at the time to safety.

No injuries were reported, but the family's dog is missing.

A fire marshal has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire in Luzerne County.