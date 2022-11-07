Wreck shuts down stretch of Interstate 80 in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — A crash overnight shut down a stretch of Interstate 80 in Carbon County.
Authorities say a crash happened right after midnight on I-80 east in Kidder Township.
Traffic early Monday morning is being detoured at the Hickory Run State Park exit, that's just east of Freeland.
Both lanes of I-80 east are closed.
For the latest traffic conditions, check out WNEP's Traffic Tracker.
This is a developing story; we'll have the latest as information comes in.
See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.