Bracing for flooding in the Poconos

The remnants of Ida moved into Monroe County Wednesday morning, causing flash flooding warnings.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Officials in Pocono Township have declared a state of emergency as the remnants of Ida arrive. The call was made during a special Zoom meeting early Wednesday morning.

As of noon Wednesday, we aren't seeing any major issues just yet here in Monroe County but the rain has been steady and it is starting to pool in certain spots.

What emergency officials here are watching are the streams and creeks.

That's what caused a big mess last week when Tropical Storm Herni came through.

Actually, Warner Road had to be closed last week when that stormwater flooded this area.

Township officials are hoping that doesn't happen again and are reminding people to stay vigilant.

We are going to be traveling all throughout Monroe County on Wednesday to see where the rain is hitting communities the hardest.

Of course, if you live in the Poconos and see any damage, you can send us that information by emailing newstip@wnep.com.

You can also send that information directly to Carmella's Facebook page or Twitter account.

For the latest Stormtracker 16 forecast, click here.

Check river and stream levels near you here.