Ida has residents preparing for heavy rains in Orwigsburg

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. —

Two black lines are forever marked on the wall inside Bob Moyer's home on West Market Street in Orwigsburg, representing record amounts of water that flooded his basement.



The first was from a storm 20 years ago that brought 42 inches of water. The second mark, this past June, was 36 inches.

With remnants of Hurricane Ida expected to hit the area, Moyer hopes he's not adding another line come tomorrow.



"To clean up after three floods, it's just it's not a one-day process. you know when you're pulling this out into the yard. I mean I still haven't gotten to the garbage and that was two months ago," said Moyer.



Moyer is preparing for the worst, screwing plywood to a rubber tarp, that will act as a barrier to protect the basement door from water.



"This time I'm just paranoid with it early in the season, that I've kept everything up high, off the floor, you know the only thing is the new washer, dryer, freezer that just you know is over $2,000 to replace it every time," Moyer said.



Broken windows serve as a reminder of how devastating storms are on Long Ave. Residents say after the storm they had two months ago, that brought nearly eight inches of water into some of their basements, they're nervous to see what Ida could do.



Daniel Cameron is just one of those residents.