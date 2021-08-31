Glenbrook East residents worry as more rain is in the forecast

Newswatch 16's Carmella Mataloni went back to the apartments in Stroudsburg where some residents are concerned after floodwaters washed through last week.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — An apartment complex left flooded by Tropical Storm Henri last week is preparing once again for more water, and heavy rain with threats of Ida headed our way.

PennDOT trucks and heavy machinery took over one lane of traffic on Main Street in Stroudsburg on Tuesday. Crews were working to clean up tree trunks, branches, and other debris from under the bridge.

This mess was created by Tropical Storm Henri.

Now with threats of Ida making an appearance in the Poconos, residents are scrambling once again.

"Most of these creeks right now, they are there. Anything high up will do the same thing. Hopefully, people have learned from the past and get going," Manuel Torres said.

Newswatch 16 went back to the Glenbrook East apartments in Stroudsburg. Crews are still cleaning up mud and dirt after water that came up about waist deep finally receded.

Once Pocono Creek floods its banks at this apartment complex, all of the water comes rushing down and fills up this open space. People who live there really don't worry about their homes, but they do worry about the lower parking lot because most recently, that's where it flooded and damaged a lot of vehicles.

Torres was able to save his car. His son wasn't as lucky. He already has a new spot and expects that's where his vehicle will be parked once the rain starts.

"We don't have a choice. They told us we can park it in the high school, but I'd rather park it in front of Wawa. It's got to be in an area where the water can recede because back there, you have a creek also; you never know. It can start all moving back this way, and then you're in the same predicament."

"Two of my cars got flooded. Now we know you have to park the cars more up on a hill or something," Tisha Wilson said.

Residents hope the rain misses us or isn't that bad. Others seem a bit more prepared with kayaks at the ready right outside their door.

Get the full Stormtracker 16 forecast here.