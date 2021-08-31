August weather: Steamy and stormy

It was another month of wild weather with temperature swings, severe storms, and flash flooding.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The hottest day in August in the Scranton area was the 12th; it hit 93 degrees for a high that day.

The morning of August 3, the low temperature was 52 degrees and that was the coolest temperature recorded for the month of August.

It was 90 degrees or above on six days this month: August 9, August 11, August 12, August 13, August 25, and August 26. That makes one official heatwave for the month of August for the Scranton area.

In central Pennsylvania, the hottest day recorded this month was August 11 with a high of 93 degrees.

The morning of August 3 was also the coolest with a low of 53 degrees.

In the Williamsport area, there were six days of 90 degrees or above: August 11, 12, 13, and August 24, 25, and 26. That makes two official heatwaves for the month of august for the Williamsport area.

The big story this month was Tropical Storm Henri. Henri made landfall in Rhode Island on Sunday, August 22, and by Sunday evening, northeastern Pennsylvania was feeling the impacts with flash flooding all over the area.

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport recorded 2.56 inches of rain that night and then another 1.02 inches the next day.

Henri grounded the Great Pocono Raceway Airshow on its last day.

Boats were washed away on Lake Wallenpaupack.

Water poured into Regional Hospital of Scranton's emergency room lobby.

Flooding at an apartment complex in Monroe County displaced dozens. We had three tornado warnings in the area that night.

In total, the airport near Avoca picked up 6.13 inches of rain for the month of August. That does not break any records, but it does put 2021 in the top 15 for rainiest Augusts on record, at number 12.

Significantly less rain fell in central Pennsylvania for the month of August, in part thanks to rain from Henri staying farther east. 3.92 inches of rain fell in August at Williamsport Regional Airport, right around the average rainfall for the month.