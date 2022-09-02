Area campgrounds near capacity for holiday weekend

Newswatch 16's Jack Culkin traveled to Monroe County to see how campers and staff are getting ready for Labor Day.

TOBYHANNA, Pa. — A short drive through Tobyhanna State Park in Monroe County tells the tale of a busy holiday weekend ahead.

After taking off during the pandemic, the camping craze is still going strong as all 140 camping spots at Tobyhanna State Park are booked this holiday weekend.

Park manager Lee Dillon and his staff are hard at work preparing the grounds as campers roll in.

"We get a lot of picnickers. We get a lot of people over in the campgrounds for a couple of nights just to enjoy this last summer weekend," Dillon said. "It's nonstop. They're mowing grass, making sure everything is cleaned up, replacing signs, and just making sure that all around that the entire park and not just the campgrounds (are) ready to receive our visitors."

Dan Clerico and his wife came up from Palmer Township and enjoyed some pork roll and egg sandwiches after a morning of mountain biking.

"This is our third trip up here this year. They have a big five-mile loop trail around the lake. It's really nice to walk or hike or mountain bike."

According to camp staff, many sites were booked up months ago in preparation for one of the last big camping weekends of the summer.

"Weekends usually get pretty packed," Clerico said. "I have stuff booked out till next year, so eleven months from now, I have stuff booked out."

"It's our last really big one," Dillon said.

The park is expecting to reach capacity by Friday night.

Dillon hopes people take advantage of the opportunity to kick back and relax

"Enjoy your surroundings, enjoy your weekend, understand that it's going to be busy and there's going to be a lot of people, but take this opportunity to enjoy this holiday weekend."