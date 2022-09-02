La Festa Italiana: Downtown Scranton is the place for Italian food and fun

SCRANTON, Pa. — Friday marks the start of a popular Labor Day tradition in Lackawanna County — La Festa Italiana in downtown Scranton.
The festival got underway Friday afternoon.
More than 50 vendors surround Courthouse Square with all sorts of Italian favorites like pasta, pizza, and, of course, cannoli. Restaurants are set up for what they hope are a busy four days to feed the masses.
There's also music and entertainment scheduled throughout the weekend and other activities.
The festival is a celebration of Italian culture and cuisine.
