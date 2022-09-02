x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lackawanna County

La Festa Italiana: Downtown Scranton is the place for Italian food and fun

The festival on Courthouse Square runs through Monday evening.
Credit: WNEP

SCRANTON, Pa. — Friday marks the start of a popular Labor Day tradition in Lackawanna County — La Festa Italiana in downtown Scranton.

The festival got underway Friday afternoon.

More than 50 vendors surround Courthouse Square with all sorts of Italian favorites like pasta, pizza, and, of course, cannoli.  Restaurants are set up for what they hope are a busy four days to feed the masses. 

There's also music and entertainment scheduled throughout the weekend and other activities.

The festival is a celebration of Italian culture and cuisine.

Related Articles

Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.  

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Firefighter accused of theft

Before You Leave, Check This Out