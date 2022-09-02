This weekend: 51st Lock Haven Regatta

Hundreds of powerboat racers from across the country will flock to Lock Haven this weekend.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Fire up those engines because this weekend is the 51st Lock Haven Regatta.

Powerboat racers from all over the country will race on the Susquehanna River. The races begin on Saturday and continue through Monday.

"They call this the nationals after party because everybody from across the nation comes to it. We should have around 200 or so, if not more, boats here," said Nicholas Wheeler of Maryland.

"As soon as you get in the boat, all the adrenaline and nerves that you had before is gone. It feels amazing, the water is so smooth, and it is amazing," said Madalynn Ryske of Delaware.

The Lock Haven Regatta is one of the largest powerboat race courses in the country. Hundreds of boaters will look to take first place in their division, but some say spending time with other racers is the best part.

"Just the people. We have three days of racing on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. We have about four nights to hang out with people," said Wheeler.

Racers had the chance to work on their boats on Friday. This is Wheeler's ninth time racing in the Lock Haven Regatta.

"Get all the kinks worked out and get it stable. We were having some handling issues, so we made some changes and talk to a couple people and hopefully get it straightened out by the end of the weekend," he added.

Out on the water were beginners taking part in a powerboat class. This is Gina Wert's first time behind the wheel.

"We started with class this morning and got the basics and learned how the boat works, and then we will have an opportunity to go out and do nine laps, and then on the last time out, we will get to race the instructor," said Wert.

In addition to the races, there will be a festival with live music and food on East Water Street all weekend long.