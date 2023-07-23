5K benefits Valor Clinic Foundation

The annual 5K held at Pocono Mountain West High School and organized by Lake Naomi Timber Cares benefitted the Valor Clinic Foundation.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — July is go time for ladies with the Lake Naomi Timber Cares rally in Monroe County.

"Every year, dozens of volunteers from the Lake Naomi Timber Trails community get together and work to fundraise and raise money for a worthy organization," said Lauren Harris, Lake Naomi Timber Cares Rally.

Organizers tell Newswatch 16 the rally organizes 10 different events in July for a cause that varies each year.

"We've done breast cancer we've done last year in the last two years we did the food pantry since the purpose of COVID. We thought we just needed to help the community. And this year, the cause that we've chosen is Valor Clinic Foundation," said Lynda Metzger, Lake Naomi Timber Trails 5K Chair.

"It's a collective impact veterans charity. We have four programs. We have our hope for the homeless program, where we do homeless outreach in the streets for homeless veterans. We have a homeless shelter in the west end of Monroe County," said Mark Baylis, Valor Clinic Foundation.

Plus, it provides furniture for veterans just getting back on their feet as well as counseling services.

The finale of the fundraising season is this race held at Pocono Mountain West High School, and it's the setting where a season's worth of fundraising efforts is awarded.

"That means a tremendous amount of COVID has constrained people's individual's ability to donate. And so our fundraising is a little bit down, and this couldn't come at a better time for us," said Baylis.

If you want to learn more about the Valor Clinic Foundation, click here.