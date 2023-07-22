Heart and Hustle for Hunter Reynolds

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress shares how one community in Northumberland County is using football to remember the life of Hunter Reynolds.

TURBOTVILLE, Pa. — Heart and hustle are two words used to describe 11-year-old Hunter Reynolds.

"Hunter was always the first person to show up at practice and the last one to leave; he always right when he got on the field would strap on his cleats and get out there, 'Coach throw me the ball," said Brady Janey, Hunter's coach.

The Warrior Run 5th grader died in a car crash last year, so what better way to honor him than with the game he loved most.

"He had a great passion for football; he loved team sports, being around the community, other kids, the coaches; getting involved anyway he could," said William Reynolds, Hunter's dad.

Hundreds of football players came out to the stadium at Warrior Run High School in Turbotville to take part in the Heartland Youth Football League's Camp, which was renamed to honor Hunter.

"Hunter would have acted like he knew every single kid on this field; he would have been amazed," said Holly Wertz, Hunter's mom.

One of those players running drills on the field was 11-year-old Harrison Marr putting his heart on the field, remembering not only his teammate but also one of his best friends.

"He would always pass me the ball, and he would always be so supportive on the sidelines, and he would always keep everyone's heads up," said Harrison Marr, friend of Hunter.

"You don't realize how much he impacted our schools until I get kids from other schools saying, 'I remember when Hunter did this, or I remember when Hunter did that.' Obviously, his one-handed catch is still popular with Mifflinburg School District, so I was very proud of that," said William.

The camp is a way to raise money for the Hunter's Heart and Hustle Foundation, started in Hunter's memory to support other young athletes.

"That's my mission, to keep Hunter's name alive and to assist other kids; that's what keeps me going right now is to help other kids, and I believe it's important we help with that," said Holly.

The camp also had more than 100 cheerleaders take part in the event in Northumberland County.