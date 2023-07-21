Frankie Muniz takes on the Tricky Triangle

The actor-turned-racecar driver is currently second in points in the Arca Menards series.

LONG POND, Pa. — You might know him for his stint on Malcolm in the Middle or as Agent Cody Banks, but Frankie Muniz is far from being in the middle these days.

The actor-turned-racecar driver is going for the lead.

He is currently second in points in the Arca Menards series.

"When I put the helmet on, and I got down the pit lane. I truly feel like it's what I'm supposed to do. Out of all the things I've done in my life, I feel the most content or at home when I'm in the racecar," Muniz said.

He started racing in 2004 when he was 19 years old, getting the racing bug early on.

A few years later, in 2009, he was injured in a racing crash that took him away from the sport.

Now 14 years later, this is his first season back on the track and his first time racing at the Tricky Triangle.

While acting was a big part of his life for a long time, now his passion is racing.

"One thing I like about racing is it's not subjective right as an actor I could put in all this work," Muniz said. "I could work super hard, you know, on a project, and people see it and go meh, it was OK. You know someone's opinion, where if you're fast, you're at the front. If you're not your at the back, and you know that's in black and white."

While he says he isn't as young as other drivers and doesn't have a typical path as a racecar driver- he's not letting that stop him.

"I'm taking this 100% seriously. Like it's not a fluke. It's not just a hobby," Muniz said. "You know I'm racing at a high level. We're going 200MPH here, and I'm trying to be as competitive as possible."

Muniz hopes to continue racing for several years to come.